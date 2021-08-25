Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X Revealed

Xbox today revealed a new limited edition Xbox Series X branded by Halo Infinite in celebration of the Halo franchise's 20th anniversary. This marks the first-ever Limited Edition Xbox Series X, and it certainly seems like it will not be the last. The new Xbox Series X - Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle is specifically set to release on November 15th for $549.99 and features a custom design inspired by the Halo franchise that fans will be sure to love. Pre-orders are live at the MS Store now. A listing was also up here at Walmart, and it is expected to go live at some point today.

According to the official announcement by Xbox, and the photos released alongside the announcement, the first Limited Edition Xbox Series X features dark metallic paneling with iridium gold accents. There's a custom star pattern inspired by Zeta Halo that goes all the way to the top of the console and onto the fan itself. Below that, the vent itself is accented with Cortana-themed blue. Additionally, the console features custom Halo sounds for turning on and off, and the controller in the bundle more or less matches the design of the limited edition console itself.

Halo Infinite itself was also announced today as officially launching on December 8th. The announcement came quickly on the heels of the release date leaking via a Microsoft Store listing earlier today.

As noted above, the Xbox Series X - Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle is officially set to launch on November 15th for $549.99. Stock appears to be extremely limited, however, so good luck getting one for yourself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo video game from 343 Industries right here.

What do you think about the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X? Are you interested in picking it up for yourself later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

