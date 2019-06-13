Halo Infinite Will Be At E3 2020 In A Big Way, Teases 343 Industries

Halo Infinite capped Xbox‘s E3 2019 press conference this past Sunday, but unfortunately, 343 Industries and Xbox didn’t show off much of the game. There was zero gameplay, and very little action. In fact, it was hardly more of a revealing look than the game’s trailer at E3 2018. That said, it seems this was done to save the game for E3 2020. According to 343 Industries, the new, ambitious installment of Halo will be at next year’s E3 in a big way. More specifically, 343 Industies notes E3 2020 will be a “big moment” for Halo Infinite, suggesting we may not see much more of the game before the show in favor of saving some big reveals for Xbox’s presser.

“Bringing a game to life is incredibly challenging and moments like this, sharing our vision, mean so much to us,” said 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee. “I know that many of you will want to see and know more about Halo Infinite and I am excited to share more of our experience with you in the future. As I said last year, we’d love to hear what you think, and we still intend to support an early flighting program that will give you a way to play the game and provide feedback that will directly impact decisions we make for launch and into the future. We aren’t ready to kick this off yet, but you will certainly hear about it when we’re ready to welcome you to the program!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee continued:

“As for what’s next, E3 2020 will be a big moment for Halo Infinite. Until we reach that destination in 2020, we’ll continue to embrace the mystery and wonder of Halo and the endless opportunity and potential of this engine, this hardware and, most of all, this team.”

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Scarlett. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date beyond “holiday 2020.”

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts.