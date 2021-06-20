Halo Infinite Players Are in Love With a Tiny Detail in the Game

✖

Around this time last year, many prospective Halo Infinite players were being very critical of the upcoming shooter due to how rough its visuals looked in its first gameplay footage. Jump forward to now, however, and the attitude around the game seems to have changed entirely. So much so, in fact, that some Halo fans are finding themselves falling in love with some of the smaller details that developer 343 Industries seems to be packing into the project.

Spotted in the latest multiplayer trailer for Halo Infinite (which you can watch at the top of this page) some eagle-eyed fans noticed a rather cool addition to the game this time around. While this feature isn't anything major or game-changing, it does show how detail-oriented 343 has become. This specific detail revolves around sparks that emit from guns when they hit the ground. As seen briefly in the trailer, when an opposing player dies, they immediately drop their weapons and grenades, which has always been commonplace in Halo. This time around, however, the items spark when making contact with the ground.

When this detail was pointed out on the official Halo subreddit, it ignited a larger conversation from fans about how death animations as a whole look. Many fans said that they appreciated how the bodies immediately ragdoll when taken down by another player. Some said that although the death animations aren't drastically different from what was seen in Halo 4 and Halo 5, they have been tweaked a bit for this new installment, making it feel all the fresher.

Halo Infinite still doesn't have a launch date, but it is set to release later this holiday season. Whenever it does hit store shelves, it will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And of course, it will also arrive on day one for Xbox Game Pass.

What do you think about this small detail in Halo Infinite? And how do you think the game as a whole looks to be turning out? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GameSpot]