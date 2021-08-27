Scalpers Charging Double for Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Bundle

✖

Yesterday, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on a gorgeous Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle that will release on November 15th. It's a very sleek looking variation on the current design, and pre-orders sold out quickly from most retailers. Unfortunately, some of those bundles clearly went to resellers, as the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle is already fetching huge prices on sites like eBay. The special edition retails for $549, but confirmed pre-orders are going for hundreds more. One auction has a bid of $820, while several Buy It Now listings are asking for more than $1000.

Given how frustrating the last year has proven for those looking for next-gen consoles, it's not surprising to see that resellers are looking to make some fast cash on the Halo Infinite Bundle. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have both proven difficult to come by over the last year, partly due to the global chip shortage. Resellers have taken advantage of these shortages, making it even harder for gamers to acquire a console at a reasonable price.

Hopefully Microsoft will be able to make enough of the Halo Infinite Bundles to meet demand! Halo Infinite is easily the most highly-anticipated Xbox game this year, and 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise. Clearly, there will be a lot of Halo fans eager to add this console to their collection, as both a way to commemorate the new game, and to celebrate the series as a whole.

It's hard to say exactly how many of the pre-orders have made their way online so far, as some Buy It Now options might have been snatched up after going live. A lot of gamers will likely scoff at spending double the MSRP for the Halo Infinite Bundle, which could lead to prices dropping a bit. Halo has a very passionate group of fans, but expecting them to pay more than $1000 for a console might be asking too much.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Were you able to secure a pre-order for the bundle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!