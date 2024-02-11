Halo's Pablo Schreiber Teases How Master Chief Responds to Sanity Being Questioned in Season 2

In Halo Season 2, the threat of The Covenant looms large, and fans of the video game franchise know that the existence of humanity is in the hands of Master Chief. Unfortunately, as the season begins, it seems that a large portion of people don't believe the threat is real. In fact, Master Chief's very sanity has even been questioned! In an interview with ComicBook.com, Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber discussed what impact that questioning has on the character, and how it will drive his actions throughout Season 2.

"Well a couple of things. One, we kick it off right away at the beginning of the season with the scene of Silver Team up on the ledge and their griping about their current assignment. And you get the sense right away that they're being underutilized and we don't quite know why or what that looks like. And when we get back home from Sanctuary, from the battle, we immediately meet James Ackerson who's the new leader of... He's the leader of ONI, but he's taken on the Spartan team and replaced Halsey basically as the head of the Spartan program," said Schreiber. "And we right away sense that he's using the Spartans in a different way and we don't know why, and Chief is going to have to, in the first few episodes, figure out what his intentions are and why he's using them in the way that he is. Kind of alongside that arc is the arc of people starting to mistrust Chief, and it's spurred on by Ackerson who's very quite obviously suggesting that his judgment is not reliable anymore. And so you have this character arc of your lead, his sanity, being questioned. And that's obviously a fun arc to play, and then even more fun to be validated by episode four when obviously the threat is quite real and at our doorstep and off we go."

Halo Season 2 Release Schedule

As of this writing, only the first two episodes of Halo have been released on Paramount+, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer until the release of episode 4, when Master Chief's concerns are "validated," as Schreiber notes. The cast and crew have been hyping up episode 4 for a while now. The new season of Halo debuted on the streaming platform on February 8th, and a new episode will debut every Thursday, so episode 4 should be released on February 22nd.

The Covenant at the Doorstep

While fans don't know exactly what to expect from this season of Halo, there have been a lot of hints at things to come. The trailers released prior to this season's launch have shown just how desperate things are going to get. In fact, Schreiber has teased that this season will be comparable to an 8-episode war movie, with a much darker tone than fans saw in the first season. It remains to be seen if that will also translate to a better overall season, but reviews for the first two episodes have been positive on the whole.

