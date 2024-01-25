Halo Season 2 Features a Time Jump from Season 1

Halo season 2 will have a notable time jump at the start of the season. Halo is one of the biggest franchises in all of gaming and it has managed to retain that status over 20 years. The game launched alongside the original Xbox and is a key reason for the console's success. As it continued to grow, Microsoft expanded the world with books and even animated films, but many longed for a live action adaptation. A film was in the works from Neill Blomkamp and Peter Jackson, but it fell apart. After that, a TV series was announced alongside the reveal of the Xbox One in 2013. After many years, the project finally came to fruition on Paramount+ and was a big commercial success. While it was divisive with some fans, it garnered enough success to earn itself a second season.

Ahead of the release of Halo season 2, ComicBook.com got to attend a round table discussion with the cast and crew of the show. ComicBook asked whether or not the show would feature a time jump in the second season and it was confirmed that the game would skip about half of a year.

"Yeah, four or five, six months, something like that," said Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber. "Right. There's a bit of a time gap. I think that's probably almost all we're allowed to reveal, but a bit of time has passed, and not all of the things that were set in stone at the end of Season 1 are set in stone at the top of Season 2. There has been some change and time has passed. So exactly where we are, I can't tell you until you tune in, but that's the broad strokes."

Director Otto Bathurst noted that the benefit of the time jump is that it allows Halo season 2 to move the story and characters forward in a more significant way.

"It's roughly five or six months later," said Bathurst. "And that's been really fun actually, because that big time jump – that's quite a big time jump in the story – has enabled us to make some quite big steps forward in the second season. So, we're able to jump forward characters. And so you kind of land in the second season, you're going, 'Oh wow, what's going on here? What's happened here?' And then it all gets unraveled as we go along."

As of right now, Halo season 2 has been pretty secretive, but the talent involved has promised it will be an improvement from the first season. Paramount has not officially renewed Halo for a third season quite yet, but hopefully, if the show performs well enough that will happen in the near future.