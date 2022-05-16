Halo Season Finale Trailer Showcases a Major Firefight

✖

Halo on Paramount+ is officially set to release its season finale, "Transcendence," this coming Thursday, May 19th, on the streaming service. Given where the most recent episode, "Allegiance," left off, it looks as if it is shaping up to be a big one. A newly released trailer for the upcoming finale only cements that in place by showcasing deadly fights between the Spartans and Covenant.

Warning: beyond this point, there be spoilers for Halo in general thus far.

The last episode of Halo saw Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Makee (Charlie Murphy) get close -- like, real close -- only to then be separated by the actions of Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and her scheming. While Master Chief has seemingly lost Makee, the new trailer makes it clear that he has come to trust Cortana (Jen Taylor) after she deliberately disobeyed Halsey's orders. It also appears as if whatever was causing the rest of Silver Team to fight with John, thanks to Halsey's influence, is resolved as the trailer indicates that he and his fellow Spartans are tasked with an impossible mission against a large Covenant force in the upcoming episode.

You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming season finale of Halo on Paramount+ for yourself embedded below:

"Beaten, battered, and betrayed, John 117 leads the Spartans on a suicide mission to find the Halo and save humanity," the official logline from Paramount+ for the Halo season finale reads. "But at what price?"

As noted above, the ninth and final episode of the Halo television series's first season, "Transcendence," is set to release on Paramount+ on May 19th. The rest of the series is currently available to stream on the subscription service. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

