Halo TV Series Gives Master Chief a Girlfriend and It's Not Cortana

The latest episode of the Halo series on Paramount+ has been released, and while "Allegiance" features some shifting alliances as previously teased, that's not the biggest reveal of the episode. The series has gone and given Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) a girlfriend of sorts -- and no, it's not Cortana (Jen Taylor).

Warning: beyond this point, there be spoilers for Halo in general thus far.

Following the events of the previous Master Chief-centric episode, "Allegiance" picks up after the shared vision through the artifact of the show's eponymous ring installation. Master Chief and Makee (Charlie Murphy) apparently experienced a feeling of extreme closeness during the vision, and it only continues in the new episode with the two of them spending more time together and even taking a nice stroll through a local park on Reach. There are even some complaints from UNSC that the Chief's gone and got a girlfriend.

And, well, that culminates in a sexual encounter between Master Chief and Makee. It's largely implied with nothing particularly racy shown on the screen, but it definitely happened. And to make matters more awkward, it happened with Cortana, Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone), and her assistant listening in.

The two of them being closer than even leads to Makee seemingly abandoning her plan to kill Chief, going so far as to rip out the weapon in her nail in a particularly gory scene not typical of the series. This decision seems to be short-lived, however, as by the end of the episode Makee is seemingly once again willing to throw her lot in with the Covenant due to other humans proving to be too dangerous in her mind.

As noted above, the eighth episode of the Halo television series, "Allegiance," is now available to stream on Paramount+ alongside the rest of the series so far. The next episode is set to release on Paramount+ on May 19th. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more.

