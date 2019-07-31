Halo: The Master Chief Collection to Add Forge Maps From Halo 3, 4, and Reach

Halo fans have been anticipating the release of the Master Chief Collection on PC ever since the official announcement, but the devs have run into a few delays when it comes to testing. All of the titles that are in the collection are set to arrive at some point before the end of the year, with Halo: Reach being the first. That said, 343 Industries has some other plans for the collection as well as they have recently revealed that they will be adding Forge maps from Halo 3, Halo 4, and Reach to the Master Chief Collection later this year.

Taking to Twitter, the Halo devs disclosed that the Forge maps will be added to the Master Chief Collection, with migration set to begin on August 12th. “Remember the Forge maps from Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4 that you and your friends used to play all the time,” reads the tweet. “Well, we’ll be helping you bring them over to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC later this year!”

Remember the Forge maps from Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4 that you and your friends used to play all the time? Well, we’ll be helping you bring them over to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC later this year! Learn more: https://t.co/JBUrifp2mz pic.twitter.com/bbYSbTwzQw — Halo (@Halo) July 30, 2019

According to the Halo Waypoint website, here’s what will be happening: “This is a one-time service for bringing game types and maps from your profile’s original Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4 Xbox 360 file share to the MCC file share on Xbox One and PC. If you have maps and game type files not on your profile’s file share, they will not be migrated. Only content on your file shares in the original releases for Halo 3, Halo 4, and Halo: Reach from the Xbox 360, will be brought to MCC. These game types and maps will work on both the Xbox One and PC versions of MCC.”

They make sure to note that there is no concrete release date for when the Forge maps will be arriving, but it is mentioned that each with arrive when the corresponding game is made available on PC. No additional work will be necessary on the players’ ends after the migration, and once the maps are available, simply logging into the Master Chief Collection will automatically apply them to their proper gamertags.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently available on Xbox One, and PC ports will arrive throughout 2019. For more information on how everything will work with adding the Forge maps, check out the website right here.

