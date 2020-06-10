Halo: The Master Chief Collection is finally adding Halo 3: ODST Firefight at some point during the summer, 343 Industries announced this week. A teaser released for the new addition to The Master Chief Collection showed a brief look at the old game to remind Halo fans what’s coming before it arrives later in the summer. More information about Halo 3: ODST Firefight is expected to be shared in the coming weeks to show more on the game and announce an actual release date. 343 Industries frequently shares updates on the collection through Halo Waypoint, so we’ll likely hear more about the addition then.

The trailer above primed players for the arrival of Halo 3: ODST Firefight ahead of its summer release and recounted all the other games and features The Master Chief Collection has added thus far. Things like the campaign of Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach have been added periodically with the Firefight mode set to be the next addition to the collection.

“Halo 3: ODST Firefight will be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection - on PC and Xbox One - later this Summer,” 343 Industries said about the upcoming addition.

The teaser for the mode also directed players to Halo Waypoint for more information, but there doesn’t appear to be any information there pertinent to this release at this time. That’ll likely change in the coming weeks as more is announced, however.

For those uninitiated to Firefight, this mode was part of Halo 3: ODST and featured survival mode mechanics where players fought against waves of enemies. It was a breakaway from the typical Halo formula and was a hit with players when it was released, and it’ll soon be a hit once again when it arrives in The Master Chief Collection in the next few months.

The PC version of The Master Chief Collection got Halo 2 and Halo: Combat Evolved not long ago. Based on what’s been said so far about Firefight, there’s no reason to believe the release will be staggered between the Xbox One and PC platforms, so expect to see the mode released for all Master Chief Collection platforms when it’s ready.

Halo 3: ODST Firefight will come to Halo: The Master Chief Collection some time during the summer.

