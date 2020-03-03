Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Is Now on PC

A remastered version of the original Halo game called Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary stealth released as part of The Master Chief Collection this week. This means that not only is Combat Evolved Anniversary now in the Microsoft Store, it’s also available through the PC version of the Xbox Game Pass as well as through the Steam marketplace. Those who want to relive the events of the first game in Combat Evolved Anniversary’s remastered state can pick up the game either through The Master Chief Collection or as a standalonepurchase that’s currently priced at $9.99, according to 343 Industries’ announcement.

Anyone who’s owned an Xbox 360 onward has probably played a Halo game at some point, but there’s a chance you started with one like Halo 2 and never got to experience the first game. This Combat Evolved Anniversary release is a chance to change that, 343 Industries said.

“Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is a spectacularly remastered version of the original Halo campaign, originally released for Xbox 360 in 2014, created in celebration of one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history,” the announcement said. “Just like the Xbox 360 original, H:CEA on PC lets you switch between classic graphics and fully enhanced updated visuals on the fly – now with additional features and settings custom-tailored for the PC platform.”

The studio worked with Saber Interactive to bring the original Halo game to the PC platform. Some features added to the PC version are detailed below along with a list of other improvements made to The Master Chief Collection overall as well as Halo: Reach on the PC platform.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC Features

New Spartan customization 3D model viewer

Ability to toggle between H:CEA and H:CE Classic audio for multiplayer

Mouse + Keyboard input support

Customizable key bindings

Variable Frame Rate (VFR) support (experimental feature)

Adjustable FOV (experimental feature)

Ultrawide and alternate resolution support

Text chat

Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo: Reach Changes

Updated crouch/movement mechanic for mouse + keyboard user

Push-to-talk voice chat

Push-to-talk key binding

Separated key-bindings on a per-title basis

Datacenter ping values are now visible

Message of the Day added

Updated zoom controls

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available on the PC and Microsoft Store as either a standalone game or part of The Master Chief Collection.