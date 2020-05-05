Halo 2: Anniversary Coming to PC Later this Month

Microsoft has been slowly doling out re-releases in the Halo franchise to PC players through Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In just a few short days, Windows owners will have the opportunity to enjoy the latest release in the collection, Halo 2: Anniversary. Microsoft has opted to release the games in chronological order, so this actually makes Halo 2: Anniversary the third entry available in the collection, following Halo: Reach, and Halo: Combat Evolved. The game features significant improvements over the 2004 original, so newcomers to the franchise will be happy to see a game that looks and feels more like the other games available.

Halo 2 once again casts players in the role of Master Chief as he takes on the forces of The Covenant. For the sequel, Bungie added a number of ideas that had been scrapped for the original game, making for a more ambitious sequel. Most notably, the game's online multiplayer modes truly brought online gaming to consoles in a major way. Xbox Live existed before the release of Halo 2, but the game sold the concept in a major way for Microsoft, changing the face of the video game industry. It might be a bit difficult for newcomers to appreciate what a major role the game played in bringing online gaming to the masses, but its place in the history of gaming is notable.

While Halo 2 released to strong reviews, fans and critics were both unhappy with the game's cliffhanger ending. Both groups would have to wait three years to see a resolution to that story, but PC gamers will only have to wait a few months between the release of Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo 3! According to Microsoft, the last release in the collection, Halo 4, will be available by the end of 2020.

Earth will never be the same. Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8V — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2020

Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC on May 12th. Halo: The Master Chief Collection retails for $39.99. PC players can also play the game as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

