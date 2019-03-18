‘Halo’ TV Series Adds New Showrunner

Showtime has revealed that Steven Kane — best known for his work as executive producer on TNT’s The Last Ship and The Closer — has joined Kyle Killen on Showtime‘s upcoming live-action TV adaptation of the Halo series.

According to Hollywood Reporter’s multiple sources, the decision to add Kane as a second showrunner came directly from Killen, who reportedly wanted to focus on the show’s stateside production. In other words, Killen wanted a partner who could spend time in Budapest, Hungary on the show’s physical production, which is where Kane comes into the picture. This doesn’t mean Killen won’t ever be on set, he will, but he’s prioritizing writing and producing stateside.

Billed as Showtime’s “most ambitious series ever,” Halo has been gestating in some form of development since 2014, and has been victim to multiple shake-ups and set-backs. That said, it appears the show is still very much happening and making progress.

As you may know, the Showtime series will take place in the same universe as the video game and aim to dramatize the 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien race that goes by the name, Covenant. According to showtime, the aim with the series is to mix personal stories with the larger conflict, in a way that sounds similar to Halo ODST and some other Halo spin-offs.

Meanwhile, a casting for the show has confirmed that Master Chief will be in the game, though how big his role will be, is unclear.

As for the show’s finer details, like when it will release, we still don’t have much, but hopefully with Kane coming in the project will begin to pick up pace and we’ll learn more as the year progresses.

Will Showtime's Halo series ever release? What do you hope to see from it, and do you think it will be able to live up to the lofty expectations that millions of Halo fans around the world have for it?