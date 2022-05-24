Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Features Revealed

✖

Hogwarts Legacy will release for multiple systems whenever it makes its debut, but on the PlayStation 5, it'll make use of the console's unique features to differentiate the experience from other platforms. Specifically, it'll utilize the console's DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features which other games have capitalized on in the past. A post shared on the PlayStation Blog this week by Warner Bros. Games illustrated some of the ways this game would take advantage of these sorts of features.

The most obvious and expected ways we'll see the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback used include casting spells. Using these magical arts will elicit different responses in the DualSense controller depending on what you're doing with specific changes considered such as the fact that players hold their wand in their character's right hand.

"Spells will feel unique when you cast them, thanks to haptic feedback providing a direct connection between the DualSense controller and your wand," WB Games' post on the PlayStation Blog said. "We've specifically isolated these effects to the right side of the controller to let the DualSense become an extension of the wand you hold in the game. And when you deflect a spell with Protego, you'll feel the sizzling of the magic being reflected and absorbed by the Shield Charm."

Other actions like "crushing ingredients with a mortar and pestle in Potions class, feeling the screech of a Mandrake seedling, or flying through the skies on a broom or a hippogriff" also make use of the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Different from those features but still unique to the DualSense is its lighting capabilities improved on from the last DualShock controller. In Hogwarts Legacy, the DualSense controller's lights will mirror the colors of the Hogwarts house you've chosen when they're not being utilized for specific game moments. The DualSense's speaker will also play sounds, too, depending on the situation. Both the Activity Cards and Game Help will also be supported.

In addition to these PlayStation 5 enhancements, the game will also feature the usual trio of improvements including better visuals, better sounds, and faster load times. It'll play at 4K resolution with the option to choose between a Fidelity and Performance graphics mode, though the FPS targets were not mentioned in this post. While the DualSense features are unique to the PlayStation 5, it's expected that the Xbox versions will have similar performance settings to choose from.

Hogwarts Legacy does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be out at some point during Holiday 2022.