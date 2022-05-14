Hogwarts Legacy Reveals New Change From Harry Potter Books

✖

The badges for Hogwarts Legacy have been revealed, and while they look similar to the badges seen in the books and movies, they aren't quite the same. The reveal comes the way of the WB Games Avalanche Twitter account, aka the official Twitter account for the developer behind the game. In the recent gameplay demo, Harry Potter fans got teases of the common rooms for all four houses, but they didn't get to see the house badges. In other words, this is the first look.

As you can see in the tweet below, the badges remain recognizable, but there are changes. For example, on the Hufflepuff badge, the badger is looking the opposite way compared to the Hufflepuff badge in the books and movies. Of course, some fans have taken umbrage with the subtle changes, but it's important to remember the events of the game take place 100 years before the events of the books and movies, so it's reasonable to expect that there would be revisions to the badges between then. And of course, the art team on the game will want to take every opportunity they can to put their unique spin on what is largely a very well realized art direction established by the books and movies.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself:

Designing iconic house badges for #HogwartsLegacy was no easy task! Which of our new house patches is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/XAsw3pc9et — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) May 13, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. It's officially scheduled to release this year.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."