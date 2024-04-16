Hasbro Is Talking to "Lots of Partners" About the Future of Baldur's Gate

With the roaring success of Baldur's Gate 3, which just this weekend set a new record for the first game to win all five major Game of the Year awards after securing the fifth at the BAFTA Games Awards, it's not surprising that the Baldur's Gate future is already being carefully considered. Though Larian Studios announced last month that they would be moving away from Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro, owner of Wizards of the Coat and therefore the D&D IP, would certainly be missing a massive opportunity to allow another 25 years to pass before another installment is added to the franchise.

Thankfully, an interview conducted by PC Gamer's Senior Editor Robin Valentine with senior vice president of Digital Strategy and Licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, Eugene Evans, has provided a light for Baldur's Gate fans to look toward. That doesn't mean the light isn't at the end of a potentially long tunnel, however, as Hasbro is notably still exploring what a sequel would look like, and what development team would be right to take it on.

What The Future Holds

"We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?" he questioned before continuing, "...we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate."

A significant magnet bringing more and more fans to Baldur's Gate 3 is undeniably the characters Larian Studios, PitStop Productions, and the incredibly talented actors in the massive cast spent years crafting, as can be proven by the fact a couple of the Origin characters are already considered some of the most iconic video game characters of all time. In fact, the characters have become so beloved that Evans also notes "they are now essentially part of D&D canon."

But that doesn't mean Evans can promise one way or the other as to what the future of characters like Astarion and Shadowheart could mean, stating "I think it's too early to express specifics and I think that there's a much bigger question about how we approach Baldur's Gate in the future. But I would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products."

Outside of Baldur's Gate's specific success, Dungeons & Dragons is a long-standing powerhouse of a franchise with passionate fans behind it, which is precisely why Hasbro investing in additional game development. As Evans mentions, "Those games will appear over the next five years, and they will cover all genres, all platforms. And I think there's room within the D&D universe for many expressions of what D&D is all about, as long as we remain true to the things that people love about D&D and keep it authentic to the IP. And we're committed to doing that."

