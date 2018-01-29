Hearthstone Patch Notes Include Big Balance Changes

The latest Hearthstone update’s patch notes have been released with four separate cards receiving some important balance changes.

Hearthstone’s four tweaked cards in question include a variety of buffs, nerfs, and other changes, and if you’re prone to keeping any of these cards in your deck, you’ll want to take note of these changes. The following changes will roll out in Update 10.2, but players who no longer want the cards that are being changed after the patch releases will be able to disenchant the new card versions for their full Arcane Dust value up until two weeks after the patch.

Bonemare – Now costs 8 mana. (Up from 7)

“Bonemare has been quite strong in both constructed and Arena. It has a big, immediate impact on the board, and since it’s neutral, it’s been finding its way into a wide variety of decks.

“Increasing its mana cost by 1 will give opponents more time to utilize powerful late-game cards to counteract Bonemare’s effect on the board.”

Corridor Creeper – Now has 2 Attack. (Down from 5)

“Due to the way that Corridor Creeper’s mana cost reduction works, it can cause big swings based on whether or not it happens to be in-hand at the start of the game.

“Since it’s a very strong neutral card, Corridor Creeper has been played by a lot of classes. By lowering its attack, we reduce the overall swing potential and power level of the card, but still allow players who draw it early to benefit from having a low-cost minion to play when the game state is ideal.”

Patches the Pirate – No longer has Charge.

“As we move closer to the new Hearthstone Year, we had some concerns about allowing Patches to remain in his current state after moving out of Standard. Patches’ strength has caused almost every class to add some Pirates just to benefit from him, and his early game power forces control decks to include a good answer to him. This change should give Wild players more flexibility when building their decks.

“Removing Charge will lower his power level, ensuring he shows up in fewer decks and allowing opposing players some additional time to respond to Patches, making him less “in charge” of the early game.”

Raza the Chained – Now reads: Battlecry: If your deck has no duplicates, your Hero Power costs (1) this game.

“In a similar vein to Patches the Pirate, we had some concerns about allowing Raza to remain in his current state forever. Raza is currently an important combo piece along with Shadowreaper Anduin, and can lead to games that rely heavily on drawing him by turn 5. Adjusting his Battlecry will lower his overall power level when combined with Shadowreaper Anduin in Standard, and keep his power level reasonable in Wild as we prepare for the new Hearthstone Year.”