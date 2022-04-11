Hellblade 2 Developer Says the Xbox Sequel’s Quality Is “Through the Roof”

One of the developers at Ninja Theory behind the forthcoming sequel to Hellblade (which is formally titled Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) has praised the title’s overall quality. First revealed back in 2019, Ninja Theory has been hard at work for Hellblade 2 for quite some time. And while we still haven’t seen much of the game will have in store, we continue to hear from those working on the project that it should be quite impressive.

In a recent interview with Spanish publication Vandal, Juan Fernández, who is a combat designer on Hellblade 2, talked a bit more about what the game will have in store. Although he couldn’t say much about the title overall, Fernández said that he’s continually impressed by what Ninja Theory has been capable of as the studio’s development team has grown.

“We’re raising the bar of doing more with less,” Fernández explained of the development on Hellblade 2. “We’re more people than the first Hellblade but the quality we’re giving versus the team behind it compared to similar games, I think it’s through the roof.”

Fernández went on to also talk more about how combat specifically will function in the Hellblade sequel, since that’s his area of expertise. He explained that with the original game, in retrospect, he wasn’t satisfied with the number of enemies that were in the game. As such, with Hellblade 2, Fernández and the team at Ninja Theory wanted to make sure that they could add more variety to the gameplay so that it wouldn’t be so similar over the course of the experience. In doing so, combat is also said to have become different when compared to the first game, which is definitely interesting to hear.

At this point in time, Hellblade 2 doesn’t have a release date whatsoever. Whenever it does release, though, it will be coming only to Xbox Series X and PC. If you’d like to tide yourself over until launch, you can check out the game’s latest trailer right here if you haven’t already seen it.

