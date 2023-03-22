Hellblade 2 Gets Stunning New Teaser Video

This week, Game Developer's Conference is taking place, and Ninja Theory has used the occasion to reveal a new video for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The video does not offer much in the way of new information, but instead focuses on the game's use of Unreal Engine 5, specifically the realtime facial animation players can expect. It's a jaw-dropping video, and it really displays how much better the game will look compared to its predecessor. Senua actress Melina Juergens can be seen in the video, to showcase just how good a job the game does of capturing her facial expressions.

The new video for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

We're pushing the boundaries of realtime facial animation in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as showcased at #GDC23 with @UnrealEngine. pic.twitter.com/NOLvRpuC5t — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) March 22, 2023

Unfortunately, Ninja Theory still has not offered any information about when fans might be able to expect a release for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The first game released in 2017, debuting first on PS4 and PC, with versions on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch coming in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Ninja Theory was purchased by Microsoft in 2018, and Hellblade II is currently only set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. That's sure to disappoint some fans of the original game, but the sequel is shaping up to be an exciting exclusive for Microsoft.

Ninja Theory made headlines last year when director Tameem Antoniades told NME that "Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game." Antoniades received a lot of blowback for that comment, as many indie developers took offense to the negative connotation. While Antoniades could have chosen his words a bit more carefully, it's easy to see how Hellblade II already looks like a marked improvement over its predecessor. Of course, graphics aren't everything, and it remains to be seen whether the sequel will be able to deliver an experience that lives up to the first game. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to find out!

