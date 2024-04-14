Helldivers 2 Players Slam "Lazy" Part of New Warbond

Some Helldivers 2 players have slammed a part of the latest warbond as "lazy" over on the official Helldivers Reddit page. Of course, not everyone on the game's popular Reddit page agrees, but many do, as evident by the fact it is one of the top posts on the Reddit page this week thanks to its over 9,000 votes up. Meanwhile, a substantial amount of the 1,300 comments echo the sentiment.

The title of the post is "the new armor passives are lazy." Adding to this, the original poster notes they are "pissed" about the variety of the passives don't match up with the theme of the latest premium warbond: Democratic Detonation. As the name suggests, the MO of the warbond is explosives and fire, yet none of the armor sets carry a fire resistance passive, which would certainly come in handy. And it's this omission players are not happy about it.

"I'm actually kind of pissed," reads the post in question. "The theme of this warbond was explosives and fire. You'd think the armor sets would carry a fire resistance passive. Instead, we just get the same passives we already had (and some of the least useful at that). Whoever is in charge of these armor sets is not good at reading the room. Each pass should be L+M+H, all with the same on-theme passive. Or, just let us pick our own passives on the armor we wear..."

Of course, not everyone agrees with the post, as the edits reveal. At first, it was quickly rained down upon with down votes, but it seems to have resonated with even more players given it is closing in on 10,000 votes up.

"With all the buffs to fire damage, I was actually sure they would drop some fire resistance somewhere in this warbond...," reads one of the top comments. "Whats weird is that the first and second premium warbonds all had a theme for each of the three armor sets," adds a second comment. "First warbond had servo-assisted and second had the insulated one. Third warbond has all three different bonuses for some reason."

At the moment of publishing, Arrowhead Game Studios has not addressed this specific criticism of the latest warbond. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit post?