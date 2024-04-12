Helldivers 2 Players Warned to Skip One of the New Warbond Weapons

Recently, developer Arrowhead Game Studios dropped a new premium Warbond in Helldivers 2. The Democratic Detonation Warbond includes three new weapons, three new utilities, and much more. However, one of those weapons is drawing the ire of Helldivers 2 players on Reddit. The BR-14 Adjudicator is the target of the community's frustration, with many claiming the weapon is currently underpowered compared to most other weapons in the game. Considering you have to purchase the Warbond for nearly $10, the frustration is somewhat understandable, though it's important to note that it's only a small part of the update. Plus, Arrowhead may release a buff in the coming days to make the Adjudicator more useable in Helldivers 2.

Why Do Players Hate the Adjudicator in Helldivers 2?

There are several reasons players aren't loving the Adjudicator in Helldivers 2. The most common frustration seen on Reddit has to do with the gun's ammo capacity. One user noted, "All they gotta do is give it more ammo, thing runs out ridiculously quick." They're far from the only ones claiming the gun could use a larger mag, with another user saying, "I feel like the devs accidentally swapped the mag count for the Eruptor and this gun."

That said, it's not only the ammo capacity that players are taking issue with. Several other players have noted that the gun has poor recoil. Because the Adjudicator jumps so much while firing, it's tough to get a lockdown on enemies. Since it doesn't have a high damage output compared to guns like the JAR-5, it simply doesn't have a great use case in the field. You can't use it to take out groups of enemies because of its mag, but it's also not great at single-target damage because it lacks the damage output to take them down quickly. Hopefully, Arrowhead addresses these issues in a future patch and gives the Adjudicator more utility.

What Else Comes With the Democratic Detonation Warbond?

As mentioned, the Adjudicator Rifle is only one of three weapons in the new Warbond. On top of that, Helldivers 2 players can pick up a host of armor and cosmetics, in addition to three new utilities. Here's the full list of content available in the Democratic Detonation Warbond:

Weapons

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle – Deliver righteous judgment to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.



– Deliver righteous judgment to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups. R-36 Eruptor Rifle – Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.



– Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow – Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.



– Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming. G-123 Thermite Grenade – This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

– This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C. GP-31 Grenade Pistol – Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though.



– Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though. Expert Extraction Pilot Booster – Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.



Armor Sets

CE-27 Ground Breaker – Medium Armor

– Medium Armor CE-07 Demolition Specialist – Light Armor



– Light Armor FS-55 Devastator – Heavy Armor

Cosmetics

Player Banners – Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, and Freedom's Tapestry

– Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, and Freedom's Tapestry Capes - Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, and Freedom's Tapestry

- Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, and Freedom's Tapestry Emotes Victory Poses – Courtly Bow, Boxer, Squat

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.