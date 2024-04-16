New Helldivers 2 Update Drops With Patch Notes

Arrowhead Studios has today released the newest update for Helldivers 2 across PlayStation 5 and PC. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of wild activity in Helldivers 2 that has kept players sucked in. At one point, fans were able to completely wipe out the Automatons faction, which led to their return only mere days later. Now, as a way of ensuring that players stay engaged, this new patch has been let loose, although it's mainly addressed at bug fixes.

As a whole, patch 1.000.203 for Helldivers 2 isn't that extensive. Arrowhead has primarily looked to solve numerous different issues that have led to in-game crashes for players on both PS5 and PC. Beyond this, there have been alterations made to the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor that incorporates a passive that was previously expected. All of these changes have been made in addition to some small others associated with stability.

You can view the full patch notes for this new Helldivers 2 update at the bottom of the page.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.203 Patch Notes

Overview

Fixes to armor passive.



Various improvements to stability.



Gameplay

CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.

Crash Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.



Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.



Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.



Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.



Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.



Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.



Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.



Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.



Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.



Major orders should now properly display text.



Known Issues

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.



Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.



Various issues involving friend invites and cross play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.



Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.



Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.



Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.



Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

