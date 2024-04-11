Helldivers 2 Adds 6 New Ship Upgrades

Helldivers 2 players who've already done everything there is to do as far as ship upgrades go now have a few more modules to unlock if they've got samples to spare. Arrowhead Game Studios released six new upgrades this week on Thursday, the same day when players will get access to the new Democratic Detonation Warbond that's been previewed prior to release. These new ship upgrades are separate from that latest Warbond, however, and you can access them right now with no update required.

Like the other upgrades available prior to these, the new ones are all about buffing up your Stratagems with permanent effects applied to them after the upgrades are acquired. Here's a list of all the new ones added this week:

New Helldivers 2 Stratagems

XXL Weapons Bay

Eagle Stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop 1 additional bomb(s).

Affected Statagems: Eagle Airstrike, Eagle Smoke Strike, Eagle Cluster Bomb, Eagle Napalm Airstrike.

Enhanced Combustion

Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25%.

Affected Stratagems: Flamethrower, Eagle Napalm Airstrike, Incendiary Mines

Blast Absorption

Sentries take 50% less damage from explosives.

Affected Stratagems: EMS Mortar Sentry, Rocket Sentry, Gatling Sentry, Tesla Tower, Mortar Sentry Machine Gun Sentry, Autocannon Sentry

Atmospheric Monitoring

Orbital HE barrage spread reduced by 15%.

Affected Stratagems: Orbital 380MM HE Barrage, Orbital 120MM HE Barrage

Circuit Expansion

Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy.

Affected Stratagems: Arc Thrower, Tesla Tower

Superior Packing Methodology

Resupply boxes refill Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines.

Affected Stratagems: Stalwart, Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, Railgun, Laser Cannon, Spear, Grenade Launcher Machine Gun, Flamethrower, Recoilless Rifle, Anti-Material Rifle

Arrowhead Game Studios has made it a common occurrence by now to unceremoniously supply Helldivers 2 players with new content between the bigger updates that add balance changes and more, so seeing ship upgrades like these drop out of nowhere really isn't anything new at this point. Just recently, for exampled, Helldivers 2 players were given some new Stratagems to play with without any prior warning. And before those Stratagems were added, Helldivers 2 players saw more than once how new enemies would be introduced to the game for players to discover on their own similar to how the mechs were first implemented.

Even if players have long had everything they need as far as ship upgrades go, nobody's out here leaving samples behind anyway since it benefits the whole team to pick them up, so veteran Helldivers probably will have enough samples to get some of these upgrades right away. Considering how they're all Level 4 upgrades, however, expect them to be costly if you're hurting in the samples department.