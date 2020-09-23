Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Returning for Enola Holmes Sequel on Netflix

✖

Last year, Enola Holmes hit Netflix and became an instant hit. The movie currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and a 70% audience score and the movie's star, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, previously said she hoped to make a sequel. "I fell in love with her," Brown said of the titular role. According to Deadline, Brown has gotten her wish! Not only will she be returning for an Enola Holmes sequel, but Henry Cavill, who played Sherlock Holmes in the first film, is also expected to return.

"I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown said. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

In addition to the returning cast members, the Enola Holmes sequel will also see the return of director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne. The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series is made up of six books, but it's currently unclear the direction they're taking or if they plan to tackle all six stories.

Enola Holmes sees Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who was played by Sam Claflin while Helena Bonham Carter portrayed the trio's mother. Neither Clafin nor Carter were mentioned in the Deadline report, but fans would certainly love to see them again. The first movie also featured Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for the first Enola Holmes movie below:

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

