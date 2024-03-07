Here's Where to Order Disney Lorcana: Into The Inklands Cards On March 8th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ravensburger's third Disney Lorcana release, Into the Inklands, introduces 200 new cards to the game, most notably location cards that feature popular Disney story settings like Motonui from Disney's Moana or the Jolly Roger from Disney's Peter Pan. These cards will offer players bonuses, special abilities and more. The set also brings in new characters like Disney's Pluto, 101 Dalmatians' Perdita, Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales, Kit Cloudkicker from TaleSpin, and Jim Hawkins and the RLS Legacy crew from Treasure Planet. There will even be in-game mini-stories that "unfold through quotes and descriptive text (flavor text), allowing players to discover even more links between cards".

If you haven't been able to get your hands on Into the Inklands at local game stores since availability opened up last month, the good news is that they will be available online starting on March 8th. Pre-orders have launched early at a handful of retailers, but the full collection will go live at 11am ET. Everything you need to know can be found below.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Release Date and Pre-Orders

As noted, Into the Inklands will officially launch online on March 8th, however some retailers have launched pre-orders early. Current availability can be found below from 1st party sellers at retail price. Note that stock is expected to be a little more robust than it was with The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn.

The full collection of Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands releases will be available here at the Disney Store on March 8th at 8am PT / 11am ET. A queue is likely, so get there early. You can get free shipping on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC.

Amazon also has Into the Inklands products up for pre-order early, though some are by invitation only. Keep in mind that invitations will be randomly sent via email where customers will have 72 hours to confirm which products they want to purchase before the spot is offered to someone else.

Walmart might have stock available at the standard retail price right here on March 8th.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Card Sets and Pricing

"The Disney Lorcana TCG set Into the Inklands will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Emerald or Sapphire/Ruby cards ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineers Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD), a Gift Set ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD) and play accessories including Card Sleeves ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD), Deck Boxes ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD), Card Portfolios ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and Playmats ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) will also be available. All cards in this set can be played alongside the previously released sets, The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn, and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks."

Disney Lorcana: 2024 Release Schedule