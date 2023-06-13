Hi-Fi Rush Reveals Arcade Challenge! Update

Xbox and Tango Gameworks have revealed a new update coming to Hi-Fi Rush. The Arcade Challenge! update will offer two new modes: BPM Rush! and Power Up! Tower Up! Players can also look forward to new enemies, new t-shirts for Chai, new accessories, new looks for 808, new Photo Mode poses, new costumes for Korsica, and more. Set to release on July 5th, Xbox has already joked that fans have "advance warning this time," since Hi-Fi Rush released on the Microsoft Store and Game Pass without any prior notice!

The trailer for Hi-Fi Rush's Arcade Challenge! update can be found in the Tweet from Xbox embedded below.

crank up the beat ✅ defeat enemies ✅



rock out to two new game modes July 5th in the Hi-Fi RUSH- Arcade Challenge! Update! #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/JuqbFrjFx4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 13, 2023

In BPM Rush mode, defeating enemies will crank the beat higher and higher. Meanwhile, in Power Up! Tower Up!, Chai will see all of his abilities downgraded, and he'll have to earn them back by defeating an onslaught of opponents. Xbox is teasing that some of these enemies will be "mega-tough" so players looking for an increased challenge should find a lot to enjoy. Beating challenges in these modes will unlock some of the game's new rewards. The update will be released on Xbox platforms, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Released earlier this year, Hi-Fi Rush has quickly proven to be one of the Xbox platform's best exclusives. Prior to the game's release, Tango Gameworks was best known for its work on the horror genre, having previously developed games like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Hi-Fi Rush proved that the Japanese studio is capable of so much more, and the game is widely-considered one of 2023's very best games. Given some of the other terrific games that released in the first half of the year, that's certainly heavy praise! It remains to be seen what Tango Gameworks will be releasing next, but hopefully the studio will have more Hi-Fi Rush content coming down the line.

What do you think of this update for Hi-Fi Rush? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!