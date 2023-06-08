Hi-Fi Rush Free DLC Revealed

New content has been released for Hi-Fi Rush, offering new skins for the game’s protagonists. The Teamplay Costume Pack offers designs that might seem a bit familiar, as Chai and 808 have swapped looks, Peppermint and Korsica are dressed like one another, and Macaron and CNMN are sharing closets. Best of all, the content can be obtained for free through Amazon’s Prime Gaming, or through Xbox Game Pass Perks. It’s nothing too extravagant, but the swapped designs look pretty fun, and it’s impossible to beat the asking price!

The content must be claimed by September 8th. Readers can find it on Prime Gaming right here. An image of the skins can be found below.

As of this writing, the Teamplay Costume Pack does not seem to be available for purchase separately. A Bossplay Costume Pack was released for the game back in April, offering alternate looks for the heroes based on the villains. That pack is currently available on the Microsoft Store, where it can be purchased for $4.99. It seems likely that the Teamplay Costume Pack will be priced similarly after the free promotion. Fans would probably prefer to see some kind of new story content for the game, or an expansion, but until Tango Gameworks makes an announcement, these types of extras will have to help fill the void!

Hi-Fi Rush released on Xbox and PC platforms back in January without any prior hype or build-up. The game was revealed during an Xbox Showcase and dropped on Game Pass that very same day. The move came as a big surprise, as did its quality: Hi-Fi Rush is widely considered Xbox’s best exclusive of 2023, and one of the overall best games of the year thus far. It remains to be seen whether Hi-Fi Rush and its cast will return for a sequel or follow-up, but given the popularity of the game, it wouldn’t be surprising. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Do you plan on snagging this free DLC? Did you like Hi-Fi Rush?