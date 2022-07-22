Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele Talk Metal Gear Solid, Nope, and Aliens in New Podcast

Jordan Peele and Hideo Kojima sat down to talk about Nope, Metal Gear Solid, and much more in a brand new podcast. Hideo Kojima is considered to be one of the gaming "auteurs" as he creates incredibly layered games that are driven by story and character. However, he knows that he's making a game and doesn't compromise on the actual gameplay. His video games are filled with rich stories that are supported by fun, engaging gameplay. Although it has its issues, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has some of the best third-person shooter gameplay out there and is wrapped up in a fairly interesting, albeit somewhat incomplete story due to development troubles.

Director Jordan Peele is one of the more recent "auteurs" to rise up in Hollywood thanks to films like Get Out and Nope. They're very distinct and layered with social commentary, not unlike Kojima's games. For a new episode of Hideo Kojima's Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, the two sat down and talked about their works. Peele noted ways he had been inspired by Metal Gear Solid 2 and talked with Kojima about some of the themes and ideas behind Nope. All in all, it's a pretty fascinating conversation and one that fans of both creators will surely enjoy. It's a great behind the scenes deep dive that offers all kinds of insight into how the minds of these two acclaimed creators think. The podcast is exclusively available on Spotify and is available in English and Japanese.

Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure

A special guest for the next episode is the American film director, Jordan Peele!!!!

Interview with him, and talked about his movie NOPE, and it was all creator talks.

Available both in Japanese and English.https://t.co/aq8rdv9w72 pic.twitter.com/icAWhzAQdE — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 29, 2022

Although some are hoping to see what Hideo Kojima is working on next, it's great to see him using his platform and creativity to expand into other mediums. Not only is it really entertaining, but it's also incredibly informative for fans who don't get to regularly hear much about how these creative talents operate. Spotify also notes this is part one of this particular podcast, so there may be more conversations with Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele very soon.

