Hideo Kojima Baits Fans With New Announcement

Hideo Kojima's latest announcement is one that has somewhat baited fans. During today's Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, Kojima appeared near the end of the show to make a new reval of some sort. And while many fans surely expected the iconic game developer to unveil his next video game, Kojima opted to announce something completely different. Namely, this project is taking the form of a new podcast which will be coming to Spotify within the coming month.

Launching on September 8th exclusively via Spotify, Kojima revealed that he's starting a new podcast called "Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure." The show itself is said to be all about Kojima's creative process and will inform listeners on how he comes up with his ideas. Additionally, Brain Structure will be available to listen to in both English and Japanese.

Where does Hideo Kojima, a globally renowned game creator, get his ideas?



“Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure” streaming worldwide, starting September 8th.

Follow to get ready: https://t.co/v5dQniilKl@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN pic.twitter.com/96onMba9IT — Spotify Japan (@SpotifyJP) August 23, 2022

"While I am working on my new games, today I am here to share some other news! I am pleased to announce that my podcast program will be available exclusively on Spotify in September!" Kojima said in his announcement message during Gamescom. "We will be providing both English and Japanese versions of the show with simultaneous interpretation, as this is a podcast for fans not only in Japan but all over the world."

Kojima also revealed that Brain Structure will feature a segment that involves Gamecom Opening Night Live host and producer Geoff Keighley. Kojima and Keighley, who have been friends for quite some time, have collaborated in the past with the latter even appearing in a cameo role in Death Stranding. Although it's not known exactly how Keighley will fit into Brain Structure, Kojima says that he will become a "regular feature" that will touch on video game industry news.

At this point in time, Kojima has already confirmed that he's working on a new game with Xbox that has yet to be fully revealed. He's also rumored to be working on another title called Overdose, which has yet to be announced in an official capacity just yet.

Do you have any interest in listening to Kojima's upcoming podcast? Let me know for yourself by reaching out either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.