Hideo Kojima's Next Game Releases Teaser Poster of Second Mystery Actress

Another actress has been teased for Hideo Kojima's mystery game. Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific creators in the gaming industry and he loves to mess with and tease his own fans. When Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was announced, it was announced by a fake studio and called simply The Phantom Pain. Snake's identity was kept a mystery and there were only small hints that suggested it could be a new Metal Gear Solid game, but fans weren't sure until it was finally revealed. Most famously, Hideo Kojima was secretly behind a horror game called PT. It was yet another game from a fake studio, with no one suspecting it was related to Kojima. Once players finished a short demo of the game, it was revealed to be a new Silent Hill from the acclaimed game director.

Now, he's back to his old ways! Since September, Hideo Kojima has been teasing a new game with posters. The first poster featured a blonde woman with a darkened face and text that said "WHO AM I?" The internet suggested it could be actress Elle Fanning and low and behold, it was! A new poster was revealed with Elle Fanning being confirmed for Hideo Kojima's next game. Now, a second poster with a new actress with darker hair has been revealed. The text reads "WHERE AM I?" and fans are much more puzzled by this one than the first poster. As of right now, no one has confidently given a guess that closely resembles the woman in the poster.

It's likely we'll find out more in the coming weeks given the first poster was released in the middle of September. It seems likely that this will all lead up to Hideo Kojima's game being revealed at The Game Awards in December. Given Kojima is teasing various actresses, it seems like the cast will be stacked with stars.

