New Hideo Kojima Project Could Feature Elle Fanning

Hideo Kojima's next project could feature actress Elle Fanning. Hideo Kojima is known for crafting strange games with really abstract plots, but he has a knack for getting some pretty lucrative Hollywood talent as well. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain infamously featured Kiefer Sutherland as Snake, replacing longtime actor David Hayter. The move didn't go over well with fans of the series, but Sutherland did a good job despite the backlash from fans over the replacement. Of course, Kojima would go on the work with Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, and Lea Seydoux in Death Stranding and it seems like he will be working with another big name soon.

Recently, Hideo Kojima began teasing his next project with a mysterious poster of what appears to be a blonde woman with her face in shadow. Some text over her face reads "WHO AM I?" implying fans should guess who this actress is. Very quickly, some fans believed the general shape of her head and hair matched up with that of Elle Fanning. Fanning has starred in films like The Neon Demon, Live By Night, and Maleficent, so she has a big filmography under her belt despite only being 24 years old. Kojima is close friends with director Nicolas Winding Refn who directed Fanning in The Neon Demon, so it's possible the two's connection resulted in her ending up in Kojima's next project.

As of right now, no one knows what this is teasing. It's hard to even say if it's a game as Kojima has expressed interest in working on a film or television series. Either way, Hideo Kojima is an ambitious creator and whatever he's teasing, it's bound to be something special and unique. Given this teaser happened earlier this week, it's hard to tell when he will actually reveal another teaser or announce whatever this new project is. Whatever the case may be, hopefully it won't be too long.

[H/T GamesRadar]