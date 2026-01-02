Hideo Kojima Shares New Update on Metal Gear Solid Successor Physint

Famed game director Hideo Kojima has shared a new development update on Physint, which is the upcoming spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Back in 2024, Kojima announced a new collaboration with PlayStation that would see him returning to the stealth-action genre with a mysterious title called Physint. Since that announcement, little else has been shared about the game, primarily because Kojima Productions has been focused on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. With Death Stranding 2 having launched in 2025, though, Kojima has now informed eager fans that work on Physint will pass some important milestones in the new year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post on X, Kojima gave a broad overview of what he intends to accomplish in 2026. The upcoming horror game OD is set to be the main thing that Kojima Productions now works on, but Kojima stressed that Physint will also be a larger focus of the studio as well. To that end, Kojima said that he plans to begin casting actors to star in Physint and will start doing more performance capture for the game. Currently, Physint has already locked down a handful of cast members, but it seems that the game’s main protagonist is still uncast.

“Unlike last year, [when] I was traveling all over the world, this year will be about staying grounded and laying solid foundations,” Kojima said. “We will continue development on the horror game OD and move forward with preparations for the espionage action title Physint. This includes casting actors, scanning, and performance capture shoots.”

Physint Is Still Very Far Off From Releasing

While it’s great to hear that work on Physint is still progressing at a steady rate, it’s still going to be many more years until the game actually releases. When this project was announced, Kojima and PlayStation mentioned up front that Physint wouldn’t launch in this generation. This means that Physint is going to end up being a PlayStation 6 game, which puts its launch at 2027 or 2028 at the absolute earliest.

Physint’s arrival could be even further down the line if new reports are to be believed. Earlier this week, it was claimed that the launch of the PS6 could be delayed due to rising manufacturing costs. Assuming that this is true, it means that Physint might not be playable until 2030 or beyond. Still, even if the game is that far away from its release, we should see Kojima Productions release OD at some point in the coming years to give fans their latest Kojima fix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



