PS6 and Next Xbox Reportedly in Danger of Being Delayed

A new report has claimed that the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox console might be hit with release date delays due to an ongoing issue with manufacturing. Currently, Sony and Microsoft haven’t officially announced their next-gen iterations of the PlayStation and Xbox, but each has broadly confirmed that future hardware is on the way. While no specific launch windows for these platforms are known, most have assumed that 2027 or 2028 is when next-generation consoles would drop, as this timeline would be similar to what we’ve seen from past generations. Unfortunately, for those looking to get their hands on the PS6 or new Xbox sooner rather than later, it now sounds like these releases could be pushed back further.

According to Insider Gaming, recent price increases in RAM could end up delaying the launch of the PS6 and next Xbox. Over the past few months, the cost of RAM has shot up drastically as AI companies around the globe have started to snatch up the vital manufacturing components in large quantities to build data centers. In turn, this has led to RAM becoming more scarce, which has caused its cost to go up. Now, console manufacturers Sony and Microsoft are reportedly considering delaying the launch of their next platforms to see if RAM prices will first fall. Although exact timelines are uncertain, this could result in the PS6 and Xbox successor not rolling out until 2029 or beyond.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Could Get More Expensive

Other than simply delaying the next PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Sony and Microsoft might also be forced to raise prices on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Price increases for both platforms have taken place throughout 2025, with Xbox, in particular, suffering from this more so than PlayStation. Although Sony and Microsoft each have (presumably) stockpiled millions of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S units to sell, further units will end up being manufactured in due time, albeit at higher prices than before. As a result, this could lead to the price that consumers pay for the consoles going up to make up for the higher manufacturing cost.

Previous reports have indicated that Xbox might be in more danger of having to increase console prices once again, as it was said to have been caught off guard by RAM shortages. Sony, conversely, is said to have a large amount RAM tucked away, which means that it won’t be forced to raise its PS5 prices any time soon. On a long enough timeline, though, both companies might have to increase costs if RAM doesn’t become more widely available in the months ahead.

All in all, if you’re considering picking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console, you might want to do so pretty soon. Not only will the PS6 and next Xbox console likely be more expensive than any other platform we’ve ever seen, but the PS5 and Xbox Series platforms seem like they aren’t done increasing in price just yet, either.

