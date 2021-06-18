Hideo Kojima Fans are Convincing Themselves That PS5 Game 'Abandoned' Is Actually a New Silent Hill
Earlier this year, developer Blue Box Game Studios announced that it was working on a new PlayStation 5-exclusive horror game titled Abandoned. Although very little was shown of the game (with a formal reveal promised for June), many fans immediately drew a correlation between the project Hideo Kojima's canceled Silent Hills title. Blue Box itself eventually responded to these inquiries and made it clear that Kojima was not involved with Abandoned in any way. However, despite this statement, fans this week have been convincing themselves that this is a facade and that Kojima is actually working on this game.
These theories really kicked into high gear just a few days ago with Blue Box tweeted that the title Abandoned is not the finalized name of the game that the studio is working on. Instead, the game's real name is said to start with an "S" and end with an "L". Not long after tweeting this, fans immediately assumed that this would somehow be tied to Silent Hill, which is Konami's long-dormant horror franchise.
The way in which Kojima then became looped into these theories once again is because, well, the last Silent Hill game that was being worked on was supposed to come from his team at Konami. Additional rumors over the years have even suggested that Kojima could once again end up working on the franchise if Konami were to somehow lease the IP to his studio, which is something that the publisher has actually shown interest in.
From this point, fans have been tying Kojima to Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studios in a number of baffling ways. Everything from translations of names that somehow point back to Kojima, to the notion that "Blue Box Game Studios" is somehow a pseudonym for PlayStation Studios has fans asking all sorts of questions. It's also worth noting that Kojima's history of trying to establish a fake game studio when announcing Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is part of the reason why fans are so suspicious in the first place.
Regardless of what is going on here, we should finally have some major answers in the coming days. Abandoned is set to be formally revealed via a new trailer on Tuesday, June 22. So whatever comes to fruition from that, we'll then share with you on ComicBook.com.
Blue Box's Tweet Which Prompted Many Questions
Guess the name:
Abandoned = (First letter S, Last letter L). Reveal closing in... #PS5 #Exclusive— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 15, 2021
Blue Box Founder's Name Translates to "Hideo"
I wouldn't be shocked if this turns out to be a new thing rather than Silent Hill but I am CONVINCED it is Kojima. My tinfoil hat is glued on https://t.co/7O9MR0eYZj— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 18, 2021
Does the New Death Stranding Trailer Even Contain Hints?
At one point... Sam flips the box.
Oranges fall out...Kojima gives them a nice close up.
Blue is opposite of orange on the color wheel.
Kojima was telling us something with this trailer.
And no, it's not that he's done with MGS.
Everyone already knew that for awhile now. pic.twitter.com/pHtxTFSARV— MBG (@xMBGx) June 18, 2021
The Most Bizarre Correlation of All
Abandoned on PS5 is freaking me out I don’t want to believe it’s a Kojima game but there are so many weird coincidences like the fact that Blue Box Studios is based out of the same place where Kojima Productions got the idea for its “Homo Ludens” phrase pic.twitter.com/ZWhOUmRDht— GRayfox (@RayfoxG) June 17, 2021
Teases From Kojima in a Recent Interview?
When I saw this on June 10th, I didn't think much of it. Considering where we are now, it's almost like Kojima and Geoff were telling us. Kojima put an emphasis on a social aspect and entertainment. He talks about wanting the player to really think about it. Well...I'm thinking. pic.twitter.com/Nw9EGY8lxK— MBG (@xMBGx) June 18, 2021
Things Just Keep Lining Up
There’s no way this isn’t silent hill man Abandoned | Kojima | PS5 pic.twitter.com/HstQJ95nbC— TCMFGames (@TCMF2) June 18, 2021
Two Totally Different People
Hideo Kojima and Hasan Kahraman from BLUE BOX Game Studios. Something is definitely up here pic.twitter.com/aEQEOy35BF— Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) June 17, 2021
Keighley Responds to Fan Questions About Kojima
Q: #AskGeoff hey Geoff wtf is happening with @BBGameStudios ? Can you talk about the game or the team ? Their previous… https://t.co/Vd7zqp1x2J…June 17, 2021
- @Light01C
Fan Theories Can't Be Stopped
Seeing Kojima fans speculate about this studio and the studio keep adding fuel to fire is funny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lBykQUMGG8— Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) June 18, 2021
No Matter What, This Has Been Fun
Alright after several hours going down the rabbit hole I am no longer 100% convinced it's Kojima (could very well be someone crafting all these coincidences to build buzz) but no matter what happens this will remain one of the most entertaining video game stories of the year— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 18, 2021
