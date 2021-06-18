Hideo Kojima Fans are Convincing Themselves That PS5 Game 'Abandoned' Is Actually a New Silent Hill

Earlier this year, developer Blue Box Game Studios announced that it was working on a new PlayStation 5-exclusive horror game titled Abandoned. Although very little was shown of the game (with a formal reveal promised for June), many fans immediately drew a correlation between the project Hideo Kojima's canceled Silent Hills title. Blue Box itself eventually responded to these inquiries and made it clear that Kojima was not involved with Abandoned in any way. However, despite this statement, fans this week have been convincing themselves that this is a facade and that Kojima is actually working on this game.

These theories really kicked into high gear just a few days ago with Blue Box tweeted that the title Abandoned is not the finalized name of the game that the studio is working on. Instead, the game's real name is said to start with an "S" and end with an "L". Not long after tweeting this, fans immediately assumed that this would somehow be tied to Silent Hill, which is Konami's long-dormant horror franchise.

The way in which Kojima then became looped into these theories once again is because, well, the last Silent Hill game that was being worked on was supposed to come from his team at Konami. Additional rumors over the years have even suggested that Kojima could once again end up working on the franchise if Konami were to somehow lease the IP to his studio, which is something that the publisher has actually shown interest in.

From this point, fans have been tying Kojima to Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studios in a number of baffling ways. Everything from translations of names that somehow point back to Kojima, to the notion that "Blue Box Game Studios" is somehow a pseudonym for PlayStation Studios has fans asking all sorts of questions. It's also worth noting that Kojima's history of trying to establish a fake game studio when announcing Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is part of the reason why fans are so suspicious in the first place.

Regardless of what is going on here, we should finally have some major answers in the coming days. Abandoned is set to be formally revealed via a new trailer on Tuesday, June 22. So whatever comes to fruition from that, we'll then share with you on ComicBook.com.

If you would like to see some of these crazy fan theories though, keep reading the article down below.