Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania Revivals Reportedly in the Works

Just yesterday, a new report emerged claiming that Konami has licensed the Silent Hill IP out to a Japanese studio to work on a new installment in the franchise. This is something that has been rumored to be in the works at Konami for quite some time, but this report is perhaps the most concrete information we’ve heard about it so far. Now, further details have come about that have said that the publisher might be looking to do this with some of its other properties as well.

According to VGC, Konami now has plans to outsource the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania franchises to other studios around the globe as well. Based on the report, this is something that potentially hasn’t happened just yet but the company is very much looking into the idea. Any games that do come about from external teams that are tied to Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania are said to be very far away from releasing as well.

Part of the reason why Konami is said to be looking at other developers to work on its projects in the future is because of the dismal response to some of the publisher’s more recent releases. Titles like Metal Gear Survive and Contra: Rogue Corps were both poorly received for the most part from both fans and critics. As a whole, Konami has also moved away from developing its own games internally in recent years which is why properties like Silent Hill, Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and many others have continued to sit dormant.

It remains to be seen if anything that is being portrayed here will come to fruition, but based on everything we have heard, Konami is very much looking to end a lot of its own development on these popular properties. While this would certainly mark the end of an era at the company if it does shift more into solely publishing these games, I imagine many longtime fans would be happy to see new installments in these properties no matter who is making them.

