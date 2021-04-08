Abandoned Developer Releases Statement on Hideo Kojima Rumors

✖

In case you missed it, a new survival horror video game called Abandoned from developer Blue Box Game Studios was revealed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive yesterday. Following the reveal, unfounded rumors began circulating that Hideo Kojima was somehow involved with the project despite the fact that he was never, ever even mentioned. It apparently has gotten out of hand enough that the developer has now released a statement clarifying that Kojima, in fact, has no association with it.

"We received several emails regarding the Hideo Kojima rumor," a statement from the developer, posted to its website, reads. "We have no association with Hideo Kojima nor do we claim to have any association nor was it our intention to claim such a statement. We are a small group of developers working on a passionate title we wanted to work on for a long time. We have been assisting other studios in the past with their projects and we wanted to work on our very first big project. While it is true that we've been working on small projects in the past, we certainly didn't use that for marketing purposes. We hope this has clarified this matter and hope to see you all in our very first gameplay reveal of Abandoned."

Abandoned is a new survival horror title with a focus on realism and immersion as you escape the woods. How it taps into the PS5’s DualSense controller and 3D audio: https://t.co/NOta4uVBfl pic.twitter.com/Rom5fkSFyf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2021

Abandoned is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 in Q4 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

