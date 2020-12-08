Hitman 3 Gameplay Trailer Released

The story of Agent 47 is coming to a close, it seems, with the release of the highly-anticipated Hitman 3, which arrives on consoles in January. The new installment in the Hitman franchise is coming to both generations at launch, as well as a Nintendo Switch release at some point in the future. Fans are stoked to see what Hitman 3 has to offer, and IO Interactive is finally taking a little time to pull back the curtain and reveal a bit about the new game.

Introducing HITMAN 3. Get a closer look at some of the new gameplay features and items coming with HITMAN 3. HITMAN 3 will be available on 20 January 2021. Pre-order at https://t.co/TKMXc67aVy and secure your access to the Trinity Pack. pic.twitter.com/gfwpxTpxOR — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, IOI released the first gameplay trailer for Hitman 3, showing off the world of assassins like you've never seen it before. As you watch Agent 47 take out his targets in various different ways, the trailer explains that Hitman 3 will introduce a level of freedom unlike any of the previous games.

In this game, your Agent 47 will simply get a target, and it's up to you to decide how exactly that mission is completed. You can run into a situation guns blazing, or you can choose to be more patient and wait for your target in another location. You can even convince someone else to do the dirty work for you.

Additionally, HItman 3 players can import locations from previous Hitman games, allowing you to play through those locations in ways you previously couldn't.

You can check out the official description of the game below.

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

"Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman III gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability."

What did you think of the Hitman 3 gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20, 2021.