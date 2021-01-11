Hitman 3 Reveals All Its Locations

✖

Hitman 3, the latest and great Hitman title from developer IO Interactive, is set to release in just over a week on January 20th, and ahead of that, the developer has fully revealed the six different locations that players can explore and, well, assassinate targets within. While the previews that went up last week and every tidbit of information we've seen previously have largely focused on the Dubai location, there are five more equally expansive areas in the title.

The blog post from IO Interactive gets into some details about the new locations, but the full six locations available as part of Hitman 3 are as follows:

Dubai, UAE

Dartmoor, United Kingdom

Berlin, Germany

Chongqing, China

Mendoza, Argentina

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," the developer said of the new title when it was first announced. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20th. The video game will also release for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. In addition to completely new stages, players will also be able to import locations from the two previous World of Assassination games, Hitman and Hitman 2. That means there will be over 20 possible locations within the video game with all of Hitman 3's next-gen improvements baked in. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

