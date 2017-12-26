Hitman: Game Of The Year Edition Shows Off Redesigned Enhancements With “GOTY Explained” Video

With the Hitman: Game of the Year Edition on sale now for Steam users due to the Winter Sale going on, and the game now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players, the developers over at IO Interactive have released a new video to show off exactly what’s different with the re-release.

In the brand new gameplay video below, the visual enhancements made are evident. The game’s director Jacob Mikkelsen was joined by his associate editor Eskil Mohl to explain exactly what’s new, and show off the depth of tweaks made. Check it out in the “GOTY Explained” Video below to see if it’s worth it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball or some expired spaghetti sauce.

The Hitman – Game of The Year Edition includes:

– All missions & locations from the award-winning first season of HITMAN

– “Patient Zero” Bonus campaign

– 3 new Themed Escalation Contracts

– 3 new Outfits

– 3 new Weapons

What’s included in the bundle:

Episode 1: Paris

Episode 2: Sapienza

Episode 3: Marrakesh

Episode 4: Bangkok

Episode 5: Colorado

Episode 6: Hokkaido

Bonus Episode

Bonus Campaign: Patient Zero There is a world beyond ours. Beyond nations, justice, ethics. It never sleeps. It exists everywhere. And once you enter….there is no going back. Welcome to the World of Assassination. You are Agent 47, the world’s ultimate assassin.

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition special outfit bundle

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC users.