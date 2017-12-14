Hitman Holiday Pack Offers Players Full Access to Multiple Stages For Free, Forever

Today, IoI Interactive — the creative geniuses behind the Hitman franchise — took to the official company blog to announce a Hitman Holiday Special just in time for the season.

The pack will allow all players to access the game’s Paris destination, including the first major story mission, titled Showstopper. It also includes all of the Escalation Contracts that have been released for Paris, the Holiday Hoarders mission, and finally the Paris Challenge Packs and their available achievements and trophies. Players can also access re-activated Elusive Targets in Paris in the future. Players also have the option to keep all of their game progression and achievements if they move forward and purchase the Game of the Year edition. To top it all off, everyone who nabs the holiday pack will retain those locations forever.

The Holiday Hoarders mission was released last year, and apparently the fans enjoyed it. The blog described it as a “a festive mission, with holiday-themed weapons and decorations, plus a teleporting Santa and two thieves trying to steal presents spread around the Palais de Walewska.” Players once again take on the role of Agent 47, who must once again take on a dangerous mission to catch the thieves and save the holiday season. “As for Santa,” the post went on. “You can let him spread Christmas joy or throw a brick at his head and steal his clothes. It’s your call.” We love options.

Here’s everything that players will find inside of the pack:

ICA Facility Location

2 story missions

2 Escalation Contracts

40+ Challenges

17 Xbox achievements / PS Trophies

Paris Location

‘Showstopper’ story mission

‘Holiday Hoarders’ mission

18 Escalation Contracts

20 levels of Paris Mastery (including 6 gear/weapon unlocks)

100+ Challenges

7 Xbox achievements / PS Trophies

Vampire Magician Challenge Pack

Secret Santa Challenge Pack (rewards Santa suit unlock)

Professional Difficulty Level for Paris

Future Re-activated Elusive Targets in Paris

This special only lasts until January 5th, so hurry and get it before it’s gone. The Happy Hitman Holiday Pack will be available tomorrow, December 15th, on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.