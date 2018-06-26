Hitman’s Longtime Voice Actor Will Return For Sequel

With Hitman 2 making huge waves at the Electronic Entertainment Expo a couple of weeks ago, WB Games is riding high on the forthcoming sequel. And now some news confirms that a familiar voice will be back on duty as Agent 47.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that David Bateson, who’s been voicing the character for nearly two decades, will return once again to voice the killer agent in Hitman 2. He’ll be on tap when the game returns to traditional missions, doing away with the episodic set-up that the previous Hitman went with.

Speaking with the same outlet last year, Bateson explained, “I think Hitman and its creators at IO Interactive set the bar very high right from the get-go. It didn’t compromise itself by dumbing down, so in the long run that’s been its strength. It’s a franchise that really demands your attention and your skill.”

The demo for Hitman 2 got a lot of attention at the E3 event, where select players could try out a mission to sabotage a Formula One racer during a huge event, using whatever means necessary to get the job done.

You can check out the game’s features below:

Make the world your weapon. Become Agent 47 and dismantle the elusive Shadow Client’s militia. Think deadly as you travel the globe to take down your targets in 6 new sandbox environments, improvise each assassination, and explore the franchise’s most advanced installment to date.

BIGGER, BETTER, DEADLIER – All-new weapons and wilder opportunities let you improvise and execute the most kinetic kills yet.

THE ULTIMATE ASSASSINATION PLAYGROUND – Track your targets across 6 exotic locations with perfected gameplay, living sandboxes, and more ways to take down your targets.

NEW WAYS TO PLAY – For the first time in franchise history, play with your friends using all-new modes like co-op Sniper Assassin.

Hitman 2 releases on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.