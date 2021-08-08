Hogwarts Legacy Key Art Includes a Terrifying Detail

✖

The upcoming Harry Potter-based video game Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, but relatively little is known about it beyond the initial bit of info gleaned from the game's announcement trailer, key art, and so on. Announced in late 2020 for a 2021 release before being delayed to 2022 just months later, this means that folks don't have much to go on, which also means that they have been poring over what little is out there for many, many months at this point. Case in point: one fan recently highlighted that the full key art for the title is hiding a terrifying little detail.

Basically, if you are looking at a smaller version of the key art, it kind of just looks like a wizard standing in front of a wooded area near Hogwarts with some recognizable creatures in the distance. If you are not looking at a particularly bright version, or if you are looking at the cropped key art on the cover, it's possible that you will miss what one fan pointed out over on Reddit: the giant, terrifying spider to the right. It's a bit hard to spot even if you know where to look, but once you know it is there, it can quickly click into place. Additionally, while it is not shocking that a Harry Potter video game would have giant spiders given that the franchise does, in fact, have giant spiders, it's another thing entirely to potentially encounter them in an interactive video game.

You can check it out for yourself below:

"Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart," the official description of Hogwarts Legacy reads in part. "You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic."

As noted above, Hogwarts Legacy is tentatively set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Harry Potter-based video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Hogwarts Legacy so far? Are you looking forward to potentially avoiding any and all giant spiders when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GAMINGbible]