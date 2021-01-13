Hogwarts Legacy Delayed

✖

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter game in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, has been delayed from its 2021 release window. Now, the game will release sometime in 2022. The announcement comes the way of the game's official Twitter account, which doesn't say much about the reasoning behind the delay other than that the team needs more time to deliver an experience worthy of the brand.

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the

announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," reads the statement accompanying the announcement. "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."

With the game releasing in 2022, PS4 and Xbox One versions are starting to look doubtful, however, right now, there's no word of last-gen versions being scrapped, though with a release date so far away, this could very well change in the future.

As for the new date itself, "2022" is, unfortunately, the limit of the specification. In other words, while we know the game is releasing next year, we have no clue when next year. It could be in the first quarter of the year or it could be towards the end of the year. Given the game was originally scheduled to drop in 2021, you'd assume the team is aiming to get the game out in the first half of 2022, but, for now, this is just an assumption.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime in 2022 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC at an unknown price point. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, or any other platform. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, and more -- click here.