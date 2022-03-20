Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Use of Dark Magic

Within the past few days, a new State of Play presentation from PlayStation and WB Games took place that focused entirely on this year’s upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy. The showcase didn’t only give us our first real look at gameplay from the action-adventure title set within the Wizarding World, but it also reaffirmed that the game’s launch will be coming about later in 2022. And while there’s still a whole lot of Hogwarts Legacy that we do have left to see, this presentation did happen to finally confirm that players will be able to use dark magic within the game.

Near the end of the aforementioned State of Play presentation that was revealed recently, it was shown that players can use some of the darkest spells that have ever existed in the world of Harry Potter. Specifically, the trailer shows the player using the “killing curse”, otherwise known as Avada Kedavra, against an opponent of some sort. The trailer doesn’t go on to offer up many other details about how prominent dark magic will be in Hogwarts Legacy, but this snippet does confirm that players will be able to use these spells if they happen to go “down a dark path.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, at this point in time, it’s hard to know just how prevalent dark magic will be in Hogwarts Legacy. In all likelihood, you won’t be able to just wander about the Hogwarts school grounds and shoot killing curses and students left and right. Based on this footage, though, we now know that dark magic will definitely play a role in the game, assuming that you want to take part in it for yourself.

Hogwarts Legacy still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s planned to launch later this Holiday season. When it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Are you planning to become a dark wizard for yourself in Hogwarts Legacy, or are you instead going to try to be a beacon of good? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.