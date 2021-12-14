Hogwarts Legacy Rumor Has Harry Potter Fans Excited

Amidst rumors and speculation that Hogwarts Legacy was supposed to be at The Game Awards 2021 with a new trailer before it was pulled and replaced with a trailer for the new Wonder Woman game, a new rumor about the Harry Potter game has surfaced with some good news for fans of the series eagerly anticipating more on the highly-anticipated game. Right now, there’s still no word when exactly the game will release, but that could be changing soon.

Taking to Twiter, leaker AccNGT, who recently leaked images of Star Wars Eclipse before it was announced, noted “things got moving for Hogwarts Legacy today.” What does this mean? Well, it means that the leaker is “expecting” a new trailer “very soon.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. Not only are there no specifics beyond “very soon,” but there’s no word what the trailer will consist of. As you may know, gameplay of the title has yet to be revealed.

Right now, Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. The leaker doesn’t say if the trailer will be accompanied by a release date, but it’s certainly a decent possibility, if this release window is still accurate.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this new rumor, and we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”