Hogwarts Legacy Fan Designs Custom PS5 Consoles

A Hogwarts Legacy fan has designed some custom PlayStation 5 consoles to imagine what Sony’s new system would look like with a Wizarding World flair. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Hogwarts Legacy since its reveal in 2020. Not only is it the first AAA game set in the Harry Potter universe since the films concluded, but it’s a whole new perspective on that world. The game is set a little over 100 years before the events of the Harry Potter films and books and follows a new, custom-made Hogwarts student. The player can make a variety of choices to become a good or bad wizard and explore the various corners of the Harry Potter universe.

Given Hogwarts Legacy appears to have a marketing deal with PlayStation, one fan imagined what custom PS5 consoles would look like if they were inspired by the game. Reddit user Geraltze designed 4 different PS5 consoles after the various houses at Hogwarts. Each design is on a black face plate and then the console itself is color coordinated with the house on the face plate. It’s a rather striking look and something that would be pretty easy for Sony and Warner Bros. to release if they wanted to. Not only would they be able to sell them as console bundles, but they could also probably sell the face plates as standalone purchases for those who already own a PS5. Sony is already selling different colored face plates for the console, they could easily make a limited edition run for the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s likely we’ll see even more creativity from fans leading up to the launch of the game. The Harry Potter fan base is massive and incredibly passionate. Following the recent Hogwarts Legacy State of Play, there’s a lot of palpable enthusiasm for the game, which should bode well for how the game well perform. Of course, there’s still a lot of time before it releases, so there’s no concrete way of telling how it’ll turn out quite yet.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these custom Hogwarts Legacy PS5s?