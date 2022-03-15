Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Released Ahead of PlayStation State of Play

Ahead of the special Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play later this week, WB Games has released a brand new teaser for Harry Potter fans to watch on rewind until Thursday. The teaser is very brief, but it does feature new footage of the game and what is presumably our first look at the content that will be on display during the aforementioned State of Play. Unfortunately, not only is the teaser brief but it’s accompanied by zero salient details.

The teaser is only a few seconds long but appears to show the Gryffindor sleeping chambers players will stay in if they chose Gryffindor during the sorting hat ceremony. The teaser also demonstrates so pretty good animation work, which fans will hope is indicative of the full game. What fans will hope isn’t indicative of the whole game is the visual glitch of the hood. If a brief teaser trailer with a slither of footage that’s being used for promotional material has a glitch, it may be a telltale sign for the state of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

https://twitter.com/AvalancheWb/status/1503762978641903621

It remains to be seen, but there’s now a chance additional teasers will be released before Thursday, primarily tomorrow. If this happens, we relay word of said teaser. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled to release sometime this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the highly-anticipated release:

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game straight from WB Games. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”