Hogwarts Legacy Release Window and First Look at Gameplay Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy — the new Harry Potter game in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has resurfaced for the first time after being revealed in 2020, revealing our first look at gameplay and giving an extensive rundown of this gameplay, plus the game’s story, world, and characters. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a release date, but we did get a “holiday 2022” release window.

Hogwarts Legacy is pitched as an open-world action RPG, and as you may remember, it was once scheduled to release in 2021 before being delayed to 2022. Being published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by Avalanche Software and Portkey Games, it looks very much like a Harry Potter game, though unlike licensed titles in the past, it’s not starring everyone’s favorite wizard of the same name.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”

The game’s official pitch continues:

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.