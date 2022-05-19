Hogwarts Legacy Surprises Harry Potter Fans With Special New Video

✖

A special new Hogwarts Legacy video has been released by WB Games featuring some new footage of the game, but nothing substantial and that's because it's not your typical promotional trailer or dev diary, but an ASMR video. Short for Autonomous sensory meridian response, ASMR is a tingling sensation often triggered by specific sounds or visuals. Over the last few years, it's become popular on YouTube, and as it's become popular, more and more developers and publishers have released ASMR videos to promote their product, which brings us to today.

Dubbed A Rainy Spring Night, the video is roughly 20 minutes long and shows various in-game environments, including new and unique looks at Hogwarts. It's unclear if the audio is pulled straight from the game, but that's presumably the case,

"The rain is falling on a calm spring evening in Hogwarts Legacy - time to unwind with a quiet stroll through the castle grounds and beyond to Hogsmeade. Enjoy the sounds of the wizarding world," reads the video's description."

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's officially slated to release sometime this year, 2022, but there are growing rumblings it could be delayed to 2023 like every other game originally slated to release this year. And for what it's worth, we've also heard here and there that there's been uncertainty about this date internally for a while.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."