Hogwarts Legacy is apparently in danger of being delayed out of 2022 and into 2023. The Harry Potter game is currently slated to release sometime this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's been rumblings that the ambitious game could be delayed to 2023 though, and a new report has added fuel to this speculation. The report comes the way of AccountNGT, one of the top sources when it comes to Hogwarts Legacy thanks to previous reliable leaks and reports.

Over on Twitter, AccountNGT didn't say much about the long-awaited Harry Potter game, but they noted that "at this point a delay to early 2023 wouldn't even surprise me." How much of this is speculation versus inside knowledge, we don't know. It's not clear. Previously, AccountNGT was adamant the game was coming out this year, so clearly something has changed. Of course, the deeper we get into 2022 without a specific release date, the more likely a delay becomes.

We first heard the game may be delayed to 2023 back in February, when reliable and reputable industry insider Colin Moriarty relayed word the game needed more time in the oven. At the time, many shot down this claim. As mentioned, AccountNGT did, and WB Games came out and reinforced the game is coming out in 2022 as well, and it may, but it's starting to look more and more unlikely.

At the moment of publishing, WB Games hasn't addressed the latest wave of doubts the game is coming out this year. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If the game is delayed to 2023, it's going to disappoint millions. While Harry Potter isn't quite as popular as it used to be, the reveal trailer for the game is the most-viewed game trailer on the PlayStation YouTube page. In other words, there's lots of hype.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."